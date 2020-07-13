1
General News Mon, 13 Jul 2020

Today at the news stands

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Photos (7)

Daily Dispatch

* 12% MPs do not have first-degree education

* 2016 voters register had 51.1 % women and 48.9% men

Daily Graphic

* Maintain healthy lifestyle. Habit strengthens immune system against COVID19- GHS

* 2020 elections about comparison of leadership, records- President

Daily Guide

* Ex-NDC MP to refund GH?2M loot for venture capital

* Police Chief ordered out of Yendi

Chronicle

* Criminal Libel Law Resurrected! Afeku's accuser thrown in for 10 days for calling her a thief during radio discussion

* Afloa missing cocaine will be retrieved..Col Damoah assures the nation

Informer

* Deployment of Armed Military personnel on NDC strongholds...Eschew partisan politics - Security Agencies advised

* COVID19 not for big men - Minister advises & urges observance of safety protocols

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

