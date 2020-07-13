General News

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Dispatch



* 12% MPs do not have first-degree education



* 2016 voters register had 51.1 % women and 48.9% men



Daily Graphic



* Maintain healthy lifestyle. Habit strengthens immune system against COVID19- GHS

* 2020 elections about comparison of leadership, records- President



Daily Guide



* Ex-NDC MP to refund GH?2M loot for venture capital



* Police Chief ordered out of Yendi



Chronicle

* Criminal Libel Law Resurrected! Afeku's accuser thrown in for 10 days for calling her a thief during radio discussion



* Afloa missing cocaine will be retrieved..Col Damoah assures the nation



Informer



* Deployment of Armed Military personnel on NDC strongholds...Eschew partisan politics - Security Agencies advised



* COVID19 not for big men - Minister advises & urges observance of safety protocols

