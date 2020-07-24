Today at the news stands

General News Fri, 24 Jul 2020
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Business24
Ofori-Atta unveils GH¢100bn plan to ride out COVID-19 storm
Oil revenue forecast sees massive cut as virus effect rages
MTN Ghana to beef up capex, innovate to drive growth
Daily Statesman
Mahama's 'financial enslavement' cost Ghana Ghc21.6billion
Gov't offers more reliefs
Ghanaian Times
2020 Mid-year budget review: Gov't unveils Ghc100bn COVID-19 rescue package to get economy back on track
Local govt ministry takes 2nd phase disinfection exercise to Bono Region
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
