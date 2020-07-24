0
General News Fri, 24 Jul 2020

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Business24

Ofori-Atta unveils GH¢100bn plan to ride out COVID-19 storm

Oil revenue forecast sees massive cut as virus effect rages

MTN Ghana to beef up capex, innovate to drive growth

Daily Statesman

Mahama's 'financial enslavement' cost Ghana Ghc21.6billion

Gov't offers more reliefs

Ghanaian Times

2020 Mid-year budget review: Gov't unveils Ghc100bn COVID-19 rescue package to get economy back on track

Local govt ministry takes 2nd phase disinfection exercise to Bono Region

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

