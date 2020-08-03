General News

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers.

Daily Guide:



* Nana fires Mahama: He's most incompetent President



* 1st female KNUST VC takes office



* Mills resigned as President- Kwamena Ahwoi



Daily Graphic:

* Ignore 'leaked' papers - WAEC, GES urge candidates to be focused



*I won't contest December 7 - Dr. Ndoum



* Parliament passes Aircraft Accident Investigation Bill



New Crusading Guide:



*Abodakpi exposes NDC plot against Rawlings..says Ahwoi's book has intent of destroying Rawlings' political legacy

* Ghana Pentecostal, Charismatic Council endorse Adonko Next Level Energy drink



Ghanaian Observer:



*Ahwoi accuses Rawlings of calumny against Mills, NDC in new book



*Government considers free varsity education



Insight:

* Registration Violence.. Kasoa Council of Churches endorses gunshots by Hawa Koomson



*MPs push for Finance Minister's dismissal



Daily Statesman:



* 'Side-lined' Amisaah-Arthur saved Naana



* Akufo-Addo: My presidency has changed Ghana's political narratives

Informer:



* Attempts to demonise Rawlings, Volta: Dangerous aberration! Abodakpi warns Kwamena Ahwoi



*Suspect in the gruesome murder of 90-year-old woman..I was possessed and unaware of all that happened

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.