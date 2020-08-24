0
General News Mon, 24 Aug 2020

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Inquisitor:

* Bonking in office..sex scandal at SSNIT - Video, audio of Deputy D-G circulating among staff

* The Ghanaian dream will be achieved under NDC – Opoku-Agyemang

* Details of NPP 2020 manifesto on Education

Daily Analyst:

* Akufo-Addo

has lost corruption fight - Mahama

punches

* Give us too 'Alawa' - Private nurses appeal

Daily Searchlight:

* Mahama goes gay in 'promiseland'

* There will be peaceful- President assures

Daily Statesman:

* Your presidency was disaster! – Akufo-Addo slams Mahama

on comeback bid

* We've delivered on our mandate - Bawumia touts NPP's achievements

Daily Dispatch:

*My target is Mahama, not Naana - Prez Akufo-Addo

*Akufo-Addo's government cares for the vulnerable - Chief of Staff

Chronicle:

* Mahamadoesn't know a good economy

* Tertiary students to be granted entry loans - NPP Manifesto

Daily Graphic:

* Launch of 2020 manifesto:NPP to do more - President

* Timber contractor murdered in Mim

Ghanaian Observer:

*Mahama’s credibility over free SHS zero – Akufo-Addo fires.

*COVID-19 fight: Tertiary Institutions undergo 2nd disinfection.

*Ghana will become paradise in Akufo-Addo’s 2nd term – NDC’s Allotey Jacobs.

Informer:

*Anita Desoso on NDC's 2020 electoral fortunes: Kwamena Ahwoi's book problematic- says she won't waste her money on it

* Job creation: Mahama to legalize 'okada'

Insight:

*US military operations secretly active in almost half of Africa, says report

* Akufo-Addo demands strong evidence to prosecute corruption allegations

New Crusading Guide:

* ' Your policies lacked sense not ours' - Akufo-Addo

* Upper East tertiary institutions ready for re-opening

Daily Post:

*Agyapa Royalties deal is shady, stinks; I'll terminate it - DMahama

* ...Of Asaase/Agyapa looting brigade..How – Akufo-Addo is hijacking Ghana's future Gold cash

Daily Guide:

* Varsities gear up for return with disinfection

* Nana punches Mahama ' SHS credibility zero

