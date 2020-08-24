Today at the news stands

Click for Market Deals →
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Inquisitor:
* Bonking in office..sex scandal at SSNIT - Video, audio of Deputy D-G circulating among staff
* The Ghanaian dream will be achieved under NDC – Opoku-Agyemang
* Details of NPP 2020 manifesto on Education
Daily Analyst:
* Akufo-Addo
has lost corruption fight - Mahama
punches
* Give us too 'Alawa' - Private nurses appeal
Daily Searchlight:
* Mahama goes gay in 'promiseland'
* There will be peaceful- President assures
Daily Statesman:
* Your presidency was disaster! – Akufo-Addo slams Mahama
on comeback bid
* We've delivered on our mandate - Bawumia touts NPP's achievements
Daily Dispatch:
*My target is Mahama, not Naana - Prez Akufo-Addo
*Akufo-Addo's government cares for the vulnerable - Chief of Staff
Chronicle:
* Mahamadoesn't know a good economy
* Tertiary students to be granted entry loans - NPP Manifesto
Daily Graphic:
* Launch of 2020 manifesto:NPP to do more - President
* Timber contractor murdered in Mim
Ghanaian Observer:
*Mahama’s credibility over free SHS zero – Akufo-Addo fires.
*COVID-19 fight: Tertiary Institutions undergo 2nd disinfection.
*Ghana will become paradise in Akufo-Addo’s 2nd term – NDC’s Allotey Jacobs.
Informer:
*Anita Desoso on NDC's 2020 electoral fortunes: Kwamena Ahwoi's book problematic- says she won't waste her money on it
* Job creation: Mahama to legalize 'okada'
Insight:
*US military operations secretly active in almost half of Africa, says report
* Akufo-Addo demands strong evidence to prosecute corruption allegations
New Crusading Guide:
* ' Your policies lacked sense not ours' - Akufo-Addo
* Upper East tertiary institutions ready for re-opening
Daily Post:
*Agyapa Royalties deal is shady, stinks; I'll terminate it - DMahama
* ...Of Asaase/Agyapa looting brigade..How – Akufo-Addo is hijacking Ghana's future Gold cash
Daily Guide:
* Varsities gear up for return with disinfection
* Nana punches Mahama ' SHS credibility zero
