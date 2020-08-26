Today at the news stands

General News Wed, 26 Aug 2020
Click for Market Deals →
Daily Graphic
•VALCO Board outlines recovery plan.
•Regulate financing of political party campaigns – CSOs.
•Sanitation Ministry, Zoomlion present pick-up vehicles to police, Armed Force
Daily Guide
•Bawumia dares NDC to show projects in two weeks
•Ahwoi has infected mind – Amidu.
•NPP student loan, rent plans would reduce mental cases.
•NAGRAT lauds free wi-fi in schools.
Ghanaian Observer
• Customers of failed banks paid fully - BoG Boss
• Free electricity not possible under NDC – Deputy Minister.
• Akufo-Addo lauds Bank of Ghana.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.