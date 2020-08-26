Today at the news stands

0
Wed, 26 Aug 2020

Daily Graphic

•VALCO Board outlines recovery plan.

•Regulate financing of political party campaigns – CSOs.

•Sanitation Ministry, Zoomlion present pick-up vehicles to police, Armed Force

Daily Guide

•Bawumia dares NDC to show projects in two weeks

•Ahwoi has infected mind – Amidu.

•NPP student loan, rent plans would reduce mental cases.

•NAGRAT lauds free wi-fi in schools.

Ghanaian Observer

• Customers of failed banks paid fully - BoG Boss

• Free electricity not possible under NDC – Deputy Minister.

• Akufo-Addo lauds Bank of Ghana.

