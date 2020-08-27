Today at the news stands

Click for Market Deals →
Chronicle:
• Military deploys 300 soldiers, choppers in 'search' of missing rifles
* NARCOC destroys 67 acres weed farm
Daily Dispatch;
• As per 2010 population census (nationwide)..The 13 board ethnic groups with over 500,000 person
• Residents flee after attacking military men
• US PR firm on work during Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's campaign
The bftghana;
* Easing of restrictions brings back business confidence - Report
* Lack of service charter increases cost of doing business, breeds corruption
Daily Guide
• Campaign on achievements, Otumfuo cautions Mahama
•Soldiers take over town.
• Births registration increase 80%.
• Bawumia swerves political pundits.
