Today at the news stands

General News Mon, 31 Aug 2020

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Graphic:

*President abates COVID-19 restrictions: International flights resume tomorrow; land, sea borders remain closed, new academic year begins January

*Govt wholly owns Agyapa - Finance Minister

Ghanaian Times:

*Kotoka Int'l Airport opens tomorrow

*2 shot dead at Homowo celebration

Daily Guide:

*Agyapa fight gets hotter, 100% govt owned

*Ahwoi book gives NDC headache

*Nana opens Kotoka airport

*Another 'Witch' brutality case recorded

