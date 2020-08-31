General News

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Graphic:



*President abates COVID-19 restrictions: International flights resume tomorrow; land, sea borders remain closed, new academic year begins January



*Govt wholly owns Agyapa - Finance Minister



Ghanaian Times:



*Kotoka Int'l Airport opens tomorrow



*2 shot dead at Homowo celebration

Daily Guide:



*Agyapa fight gets hotter, 100% govt owned



*Ahwoi book gives NDC headache



*Nana opens Kotoka airport



*Another 'Witch' brutality case recorded

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.