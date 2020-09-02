Today at the news stands

Click for Market Deals →
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:
Daily Graphic
*GNPC unable to retrieve GH778.6m from debtors since 2015.
*PIAC, EOCO investigate infractions of Petroleum Revenue Management Act.
*President inaugurates Amedzofe Water Project.
The Finder
*Next NDC government will abrogate Agyapa Agreement – Minority Leader.
*President Akufo-Addo cuts sod for phase III of water supply project for 5 districts in Volta Region.
*Coalition launches Health Manifesto demanding by 2030
Chronicle
*NDC cooked 'Agyapa' deal in 2011
*GNPC finances cause stir at PAC.
Ghanaian Times
*GIFF appeals for waivers over ICUMS delays.
*Wassa Fiase chiefs, people demo over reinstatement of Paramount Chief.
*President inaugurates Amedzofe water supply system.
Daily Guide
*Access bank starts campaign for kids.
*Okyenhene wants Chief at Dome Faase chaos arrested.
*NDC tried to establish gold company.
Ghanaian Observer
*Shun those who promote ethnic sentiments and divisions – President Akufo-Addo.
*Ya-Na gets plaudits for peace in Dagbon.
*President Akufo-Addo petitioned over reinstatement of Wassa Fiase Paramount Chief.
Daily Statesman
*Okyenhene condemns attempts to mar unity between Akyem Abuakwa and Ga State.
*Shun those who promote ethnic sentiments – President Akufo-Addo.
