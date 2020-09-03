Today at the news stands

Click for Market Deals →
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:
Daily Graphic
*COVID-19 hikes debt service cost
*Farmer, 53, kills wife, 50, commits suicide.
Daily Guide
*'Oga, Kidnapping is our business' witness tells court.
*Rawlings set for NDP congress.
Daily Statesman
*NDC appointees refunding stolen cash, looters of Ghc17.69 million want to avoid jail.
*First lady commissions health centre at Kwame Anum.
Chronicle
*Gangsters fire tear gas into Chief's bedroom
*Wassa Phase chiefs demand recognition of Krukoko as paramount chief.
Ghanaian Times
*Govt to clamp down on witches camps to stop inhumane treatment of persons accused of witchcraft.
*President cuts sod for construction of phase I I I of five district water scheme at Adaklu
B&FT
*Zeepay Mobile Money opens flagship branch in Kasoa, a remittance epicentre
*Online education not inferior govt should expedite public open university. - Prof Goski Alabi.
New Crusading Guide
*Govt begins construction of 71km Elembelle town roads
*Okyehene speaks out on Dome Faase land dispute.
Business Finder
*Pension: ICU rallies support for SSNIT to enhance operations, beef up payments.
*Food prices to remain low - esoko.
