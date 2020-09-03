Today at the news stands

General News

Daily Graphic



*COVID-19 hikes debt service cost



*Farmer, 53, kills wife, 50, commits suicide.



Daily Guide



*'Oga, Kidnapping is our business' witness tells court.

*Rawlings set for NDP congress.



Daily Statesman



*NDC appointees refunding stolen cash, looters of Ghc17.69 million want to avoid jail.



*First lady commissions health centre at Kwame Anum.



Chronicle

*Gangsters fire tear gas into Chief's bedroom



*Wassa Phase chiefs demand recognition of Krukoko as paramount chief.



Ghanaian Times



*Govt to clamp down on witches camps to stop inhumane treatment of persons accused of witchcraft.



*President cuts sod for construction of phase I I I of five district water scheme at Adaklu

B&FT



*Zeepay Mobile Money opens flagship branch in Kasoa, a remittance epicentre



*Online education not inferior govt should expedite public open university. - Prof Goski Alabi.



New Crusading Guide



*Govt begins construction of 71km Elembelle town roads

*Okyehene speaks out on Dome Faase land dispute.



Business Finder



*Pension: ICU rallies support for SSNIT to enhance operations, beef up payments.



*Food prices to remain low - esoko.

