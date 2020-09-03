0
General News Thu, 3 Sep 2020

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:

Daily Graphic

*COVID-19 hikes debt service cost

*Farmer, 53, kills wife, 50, commits suicide.

Daily Guide

*'Oga, Kidnapping is our business' witness tells court.

*Rawlings set for NDP congress.

Daily Statesman

*NDC appointees refunding stolen cash, looters of Ghc17.69 million want to avoid jail.

*First lady commissions health centre at Kwame Anum.

Chronicle

*Gangsters fire tear gas into Chief's bedroom

*Wassa Phase chiefs demand recognition of Krukoko as paramount chief.

Ghanaian Times

*Govt to clamp down on witches camps to stop inhumane treatment of persons accused of witchcraft.

*President cuts sod for construction of phase I I I of five district water scheme at Adaklu

B&FT

*Zeepay Mobile Money opens flagship branch in Kasoa, a remittance epicentre

*Online education not inferior govt should expedite public open university. - Prof Goski Alabi.

New Crusading Guide

*Govt begins construction of 71km Elembelle town roads

*Okyehene speaks out on Dome Faase land dispute.

Business Finder

*Pension: ICU rallies support for SSNIT to enhance operations, beef up payments.

*Food prices to remain low - esoko.

