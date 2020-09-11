Today at the news stands

Click for Market Deals →
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:
Daily Graphic
*Lead fight against outmoded customs, President charges traditional rulers.
*Battle of manifestos: 2 ways to manage economy.
Ghanaian Times
*We'll uphold country's peace, stability before, during, after election 2020 - Pres assures
*Trade minister justifies inclusion of 68 old companies in 1D1F
Chronicle
*Ghanaians will vote in freedom - Prez
*Akufo-Addo has already created 2m jobs - Nana B New Weekend Crusading Guide:
* Protect life of judge threatened by Kennedy Agyapong- CJ urged
* Over two million jobs created under Akufo-Addo - says Nana B
Daily Statesman:
* December polls will be peaceful - Nana Addo assures Ghanaians
* Ghanaian youth can’t trust NDC - Nana B urges ‘ 4 more for Nana ‘
Daily Guide:
* Forgive me- Kennedy begs judge over ‘stupid’ jab
* NPP more people centred than NDC.
The Finder
*NDC manifesto full of populist and discredited promises. - NPP
*Dr Bawumia leads delegation to flood affected areas in Upper East.
B&FT
*Permit, licence delays hamper economy's formalisation
*SMEs want lending rates further down despite marginal decline.
