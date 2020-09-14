0
General News Mon, 14 Sep 2020

Today at the news stands

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

B&FT:

* Prez cuts sod for Bono Region solid-waste plant

* Banks increase loans to manufacturing sector

* Industrialisation pushing nation to go nuclear energy - Fred Oware

* NLA, Volta Police arrest 4 lotto fraudsters

Daily Guide:

*Our manifesto is a contract - Akufo-Addo

*Top Legon lecturer brutally killed, 4 arrested

*Robbers kill bank cashier, escape with boxes of cash

Daily Graphic:

*COVID-19 support to private schools: NBSSI disburses GH?50m

*Brigitte Dzogbenuku leads PPP

Ghanaian Times:

*Canoes ferry 210 BECE students in Saboba.. to write exams at various centres

*4 domestic workers arrested over Prof. Benneh's murder

*531,705 candidates begin BECE today

Daily Statesman:

*Akufo-Addo meets ECOWAS leaders on Mali political crisis tomorrow

*Discussion on okada legislation to resume

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

