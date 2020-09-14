General News

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

B&FT:



* Prez cuts sod for Bono Region solid-waste plant



* Banks increase loans to manufacturing sector



* Industrialisation pushing nation to go nuclear energy - Fred Oware



* NLA, Volta Police arrest 4 lotto fraudsters

Daily Guide:



*Our manifesto is a contract - Akufo-Addo



*Top Legon lecturer brutally killed, 4 arrested



*Robbers kill bank cashier, escape with boxes of cash



Daily Graphic:

*COVID-19 support to private schools: NBSSI disburses GH?50m



*Brigitte Dzogbenuku leads PPP



Ghanaian Times:



*Canoes ferry 210 BECE students in Saboba.. to write exams at various centres



*4 domestic workers arrested over Prof. Benneh's murder

*531,705 candidates begin BECE today



Daily Statesman:



*Akufo-Addo meets ECOWAS leaders on Mali political crisis tomorrow



*Discussion on okada legislation to resume

