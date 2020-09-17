0
General News Thu, 17 Sep 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Today at the news stands

Newspapers Newsstand File photo - Newspapers

Listen to the Article

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:

Daily Graphic:

- Okada debate: Gov't to provide vehicle-owning option - Dr Bawumia

- Cocoa farmers to earn 21% more for produce

- #COVID19 impacts economy negatively

Daily Guide:

- Policeman grabbed for robbery

- Nana building 98 bungalows for judges

- NDC punches NPP in Ashanti

Ghanaian Times:

- 7 die, 16 hospitalised after road crash at Gomoa Adam

- Law against domestic workers' abuse passed

- Ghana's cocoa risk EU market ban

Chronicle:

- Rawlings advises Mali coup-makers

- Kidney patient struggles to write BECE

New Crusading Guide:

- Rawlings warns Malian coup makers

- Veep cuts sod for first interchange in Western Region.

Daily Statesman:

- Sammi Awuku: The youth of Ghana can't trust Mahama

- Big boost for Judiciary as govt builds 98 new courts and bungalows for judges.

- 100% cash payment to depositors of collapsed entities starts

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter