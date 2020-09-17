Today at the news stands

General News

Daily Graphic:



- Okada debate: Gov't to provide vehicle-owning option - Dr Bawumia



- Cocoa farmers to earn 21% more for produce



- #COVID19 impacts economy negatively



Daily Guide:

- Policeman grabbed for robbery



- Nana building 98 bungalows for judges



- NDC punches NPP in Ashanti



Ghanaian Times:



- 7 die, 16 hospitalised after road crash at Gomoa Adam

- Law against domestic workers' abuse passed



- Ghana's cocoa risk EU market ban



Chronicle:



- Rawlings advises Mali coup-makers



- Kidney patient struggles to write BECE

New Crusading Guide:



- Rawlings warns Malian coup makers



- Veep cuts sod for first interchange in Western Region.



Daily Statesman:



- Sammi Awuku: The youth of Ghana can't trust Mahama

- Big boost for Judiciary as govt builds 98 new courts and bungalows for judges.



- 100% cash payment to depositors of collapsed entities starts

