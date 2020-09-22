Today at the news stands

0
Tue, 22 Sep 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

B&FT:

* Agriculture withstands pandemic shock to record growth

* GRA to retrieve under-declared taxes from telcos

Ghanaian Times:

* Patients stranded, deserted as nurses, midwives lay down tools

* Police, NADMO probe deaths of 6 colts players at Offinso

Daily Guide:

* Mahama Zongo mortuaries spark debate

* NPP replies NDC on Ashanti 'neglect'

Daily Graphic:

* GES recruits 16,500 trained teachers

* IMF reviews Ghana's growth forecast

Graphic Business:

*IMF prescribes new measures to govt

*Agric sector survives COVID-19 scourge

*Stop wasting public resources - Tax Justice Coalition to gov't

