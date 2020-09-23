Today at the news stands

File photo - Newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:

Daily Guide:



- Ghana VW is ‘apotro’ car..second-hand better - Mahama



- Imam fires Mahama over Zongo mortuaries



Ghanaian Observer:



- Akufo-Addo impacts over 2.5m Ghanaian youth



- Drivers unions kick against legalization of okada



Chronicle:



- Minister tells BECE candidates from public schools..Apply for top tier schools...Gov’t has allocated 30% quota for you



-Brawl at NPP meeting in Takoradi



Daily Statesman:

- Major boost for healthcare delivery.. Akufo-Addo presents 10,000 hospitals beds to Health Ministry



- Work on $25M GNPC operational head office begins



Informer:



- Mahama warns EC..Suspends campaign over ‘chaotic and disorderly voters’ register’



- Mortuaries for Zongo claim: Confirmed!



Daily Graphic:



- Top up pensions of 2020 retirees - TUC



- Man stabs girlfriend to death, commits suicide



Daily Dispatch:



- 50% of Ghanaian men are impotent.. Medical Officer

- NPP regional secretary bites NPP MP, blood flows



Herald:



- Ghanaians fall victim to president’s family and friends’ network again!.. extortion and corruption cited in US$150 #COVID19 test at Kotoka Airport



- Aliu Mahama’s son runs from procurement rot at Cocobod



Daily Searchlight:



- Court jails two monsters for threatening 14-year-old with nude pictures



- EC filing fee too high, I can’t pay- Ayariga cough dogs



Republic:



- Mahama abandons campaign to hunt for Ghost names on EC register



- We’re already probing Agyapa deal - Martin Amidu flays STRANEK

New Crusading Guide:



- 10,000 hospital beds for health ministry



- VP Bawumia inaugurates Oti and Northern Region house of chiefs



Ghanaian_Times:



- Efforts to resolve ongoing strike action by nurses,midwives: Government calls crunch meeting today



- Court orders EC to register NDC PC for Cape Coast



Insight:

- Nkrumah.. Ghanaians celebrate his historic achievements on 111th birthday



- GMA blasts NLC over nurses’ strike



- Mahama punches Akufo-Addo over collapsed banks



Daily Post:



- Red-eyes Mahama blasts Jean Mensa and her EC



- I doubt if Akufo-Addo will hand over power peacefully after Dec.7 - Suhunyi