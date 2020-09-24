Today at the news stands

1
Daily Graphic:

- December 2020 polls: We'll make world proud - President assured global community

- 10 exam officials picked up for malpractice

Daily Post:

- Deputy Chief Imam endorses Mahama’s morgue for Muslims

- Mahama to speak to the nation today about the EC’s mess

Daily Heritage:

- We know names omitted from register - Afriyie Ankrah

- MoE, GES, Zoomlion disinfect over 3,000 schools

Daily Searchlight:

- NDC claims on voters register unfounded -EC

- Drivers chase Mahama over okada ‘lose’ talk

ABC News:

- Gold smugglers busted at Afloa

- Akufo-Addo sacks Sekyere East DCE

Daily Statesman:

- Make #COVID19 vaccine available to all - President urges UN

- NDC exposed over voters’ register false claims

Daily Guide:

- Mahama is desperate, says Nana

- Government extends free water till Dec. 31

