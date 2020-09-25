Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines

Daily Graphic:



- Fighting #COVID19: Safety protocols disregarded..Public tasked to wear face mask



- NDC urges EC to rectify anomalies



Inquisitor:



- Seidu Agongo wants girls to have presidential role models

- School reopen committee submits report



Daily Searchlight:



- Bissue was first to launch attack on Duker - Party Official



- EC targets specific groups in continuous registration



Chronicle:

- Mahama tells EC: Your register can not be credible



- NDC allegations are false - EC



Herald:



- Akufo-Addo cools lucrative #COVID19 retirement deal for his family man..pushes @NMIMR_UG workers into slavery



- National Security busts gold smugglers at Aflao border

Daily Dispatch:



- We will not accept any flawed results, possibly head to Supreme Court - Mahama



- One day only voter registration by Oct. 2 across Ghana



