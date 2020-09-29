Today at the news stands

File photo - Headlines of major news papers

Stories making the headlines;

Daily Graphic:



*President commissions $95m recycling plant; creates 2,300 jobs



*Hearts disease patients shy away from Cardiac Centre - Dr Siriboe



Daily Guide:



*Asanteman appreciates you - Otumfuo blesses Nana

*I can't lie for votes - President



B&FT:



*Policy rate stayed over fiscal threat



*BoG to provide bullion vans, helicopters for safe transport of cash



New Crusading Guide:

*Court summons Ken Agyapong's doctor



*Prez lauds Jospong Group of companies



Finder:



*Ashanti Region gets 1,824 projects



*BoG eyes economic recovery of up to 2.5%

Ghanaian Times:



*We'll deliver credible voters' register in readiness for December 2020 polls - EC assures



*Police retrieve ammunition, 2 vehicles from separatist group



Daily Statesman:



*We'll remember your good works on December 7 - Otumfuo assures Akufo-Addo

*Ghana gets global applause for COVID-19 fight.