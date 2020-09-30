1
Today at the news stands

Newspapers Newsstand File photo - Newspapers

Wed, 30 Sep 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines:

Daily Statesman:

*No return to era of incompetence after 4 yeas of good governance - Bawumia cautions

*Govt commiserates with Rawlings.

Business24:

*BoG says fiscal policy is an area to watch

*‘Cocobod must seek capital locally to support programmes’

*Ghana is open for business–Kofi Adda tells Qatar Airways

Daily Guide:

*Volta 'rebels' strike again; burn buses in Ho

*Bawumia consoles Rawlings

*EC can’t rig election

Chronicle:

*Akufo-Addo speaks: I will deal with troublemakers

*Disabled widow seeks compensation from MP.

Daily Graphic:

*COCOBOD secures $1.3bn for cocoa beans

*One-day voter registration tomorrow

Ghanaian Observer:

*We cannot return to incompetence after 4 years of stellar leader - Bawumia

*NPP condemns separatist acts in Volta Region

