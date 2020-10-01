Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines for today:

Business Finder:



*Sod cut for 83.5km railway from Kumasi to Obuasi



*€92m grant to ease COVID-19 impact



Chronicle:



*Murder of Legon Law Professor: Yes, I killed my boss - Cleaner confesses

*Small Arms Commission condemns secessionist group



Daily Guide:



*Nana fires troublemakers



*Stay Agyapa IPO - Amidu



Daily Statesman:

*Govt rescues 2,262 from Middle East



*Govt to consider bailout for private schools



Ghanaian Times:



*Activities of Western Togoland group: Police swoop nabs 22 suspects in Ho



*President inaugurates 60-bed capacity Tepa hospital

Daily Graphic:



*Benefit of Tree Crops Development Authority: $16bn to accrue annually



*Cleaner 'confesses' involvement in Prof. Benneh's murder



New Crusading Guide:



* I'm certain of landslide victory in December polls - Akufo-Addo

* FDA clears COA to produce mixture