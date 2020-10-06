Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Graphic



*President Akufo-Addo consoles Rawlings.



*Pension reform best for workers – SSNIT.



*Government committed to licensure exam.

Daily Statesman



*Danquah institute attacked again.



*Akufo-Addo commiserates with Rawlings on mother’s demise.



B&FT

*We have ticked all safety boxes – Nuclear Energy regulator.



*Sand winning destroying cocoa farms in Ashanti Region.



*Lack of incentives impede exporters’ desire to take advantage of COVID-19.



Ghanaian Times

*Government suspends Agyapa IPO..awaits report on corruption risk assessment from OSP.



*EC begins acceptance of nomination forms for presidential, parliamentary aspirants.



*Second year JHS, SHS students return to school.



Daily Guide

*Agyapa IPO suspended.



*NPP cocoa records superior.



*Akufo-Addo consoles Rawlings.



*Slay queens brawl over flagbearer.