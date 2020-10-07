2
Menu
News

Today at the news stands

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Photos (13)

Wed, 7 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

B&FT:

*Return to growth for economy in third quarter - Research

*Lend to youth-owned businesses, they’re the future - Akufo-Addo charges financial institutions

The Custodian:

*Akufo-Addo files for 4 more years - denounces 'Cooked ' Election Results.

*Parliament to approve Guan District in Oti Region.

The New Crusading Guide:

*Ama Sey won't go independent - says Osarfo Marfo.

*Women charged to lead Akufo-Addo's campaign.

The Finder:

*Joel Nettey elected President of International Advertising Association.

*Ghana joins Global Partnership - to rescue business ravaged by COVID-19

Daily Analyst:

*President files to contest for 4 more years.

*FDA celebrates clients to mark service week.

The Inquisitor:

* Corporate Governance in Tatters - Procurement storm at GR.

*World Teacher's Day Celebration. Aptitude test for Teachers Promotion more efficient - Education Minister.

The Daily Statesman:

* Provide level playing field for all - Akuffo-Addo charges EC.

* DK Poison to be paid $45,000 loan to Ghana.

Daily Guide:

* Nana Ready - Files papers for 2020 polls.

* President pays DK Poison $45,000 Loan after 44 years.

The Chronicle:

* Aveyime Police attackers fished out- buried AK47 rifles, 'teabrofre' retrieved from farm.

*I am not interested in crooked results - Akuffo-Addo tells EC.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.