Today at the news stands

File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines for today:

Ghanaian Times



* I want Ghana to be cleanest city in Africa by end of my tenure -President.



* CRI applauds winners, organisers of Science, Maths quiz competition.



* Traders: We can't access NBSSI funds.



Business24



*GH¢3.3bn of corporate bonds await issuance



*New law transfers oversight of Cocobod to Agric Minister



*Cross-border cooperation key to fighting cybercrime—2nd Dep. Gov.

Daily Dispatch:



* 15 file to contest 2020 prez elections



* Akufo-Addo cuts sod for waste plant in Upper East region



New Crusading Guide:



* You will go far - Asantehemaa blesses Bawumia



* Gold smuggling syndicated busted at KIA...Aviance staff involved



Daily Guide:



* How MP was murdered

* Volta ‘rebels’ adopt new strategy



Daily Statesman:



* We’re in a contest of ideas not war - Bawumia reaffirms NPP’s commitment to peaceful elections



* Interim Malian president grateful to - Akufo-Addo



Chronicle:



* MP runs for cover as chieftaincy dispute turns bloody



* 3 women run for presidency; 3 others running mates



Daily Searchlight:

* Asantehemaa blesses - Bawumia



* 2,163 projects for Upper West - Akufo-Addo



Insight:



* Ghana loses $11bn in stinking Aker Energy oil deal



* Martin Amidu accuses minister



Informer:



* Increasing rate of armed robbery..Arrest poor security situation - Analysts



* It’s time to provide security for MPs - Mahama advocates

Herald:



* More illegal guns and bullets enter Ghana



* National security busts smugglers at Kotoka with Gold worth US $1 million



Daily Graphic:



* ICUMS makes strong showing.. rakes in GHC 3.7bn revenue in 3 months



* Use legal means to challenge election results - Asantehene