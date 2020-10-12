0
News

Today at the news stands

Mon, 12 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines for today:

Ghanaian Times

* I want Ghana to be cleanest city in Africa by end of my tenure -President.

* CRI applauds winners, organisers of Science, Maths quiz competition.

* Traders: We can't access NBSSI funds.

Business24

*GH¢3.3bn of corporate bonds await issuance

*New law transfers oversight of Cocobod to Agric Minister

*Cross-border cooperation key to fighting cybercrime—2nd Dep. Gov.

Daily Dispatch:

* 15 file to contest 2020 prez elections

* Akufo-Addo cuts sod for waste plant in Upper East region

New Crusading Guide:

* You will go far - Asantehemaa blesses Bawumia

* Gold smuggling syndicated busted at KIA...Aviance staff involved

Daily Guide:

* How MP was murdered

* Volta ‘rebels’ adopt new strategy

Daily Statesman:

* We’re in a contest of ideas not war - Bawumia reaffirms NPP’s commitment to peaceful elections

* Interim Malian president grateful to - Akufo-Addo

Chronicle:

* MP runs for cover as chieftaincy dispute turns bloody

* 3 women run for presidency; 3 others running mates

Daily Searchlight:

* Asantehemaa blesses - Bawumia

* 2,163 projects for Upper West - Akufo-Addo

Insight:

* Ghana loses $11bn in stinking Aker Energy oil deal

* Martin Amidu accuses minister

Informer:

* Increasing rate of armed robbery..Arrest poor security situation - Analysts

* It’s time to provide security for MPs - Mahama advocates

Herald:

* More illegal guns and bullets enter Ghana

* National security busts smugglers at Kotoka with Gold worth US $1 million

Daily Graphic:

* ICUMS makes strong showing.. rakes in GHC 3.7bn revenue in 3 months

* Use legal means to challenge election results - Asantehene

