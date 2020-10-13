Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Daily Statesman:



*Ghana not engaged in Money Laundering - EU demolishes NDC vile propaganda



*NPP showcases superior education sector record.



The Business Analyst:



*Investors protest cap on refunds under management

* Ghana faces 12% youth employment - 50% youth underemployment



The Ghanaian Publisher:



* Ursula organizes free Breast screening for Market women.



*NDC double track promise deceitful – NPP



Daily Graphic:

* Bui landowners near compensation -$10m approved for payment.



* Security agencies urged to ensure peace.



The New Crusading Guide:



* NPP shreds NDC over double track free shs - says promise to abolish 'double track' unrealistic, shameless.



* Tension brews at Kwabenya - Police blamed for violence.

The Chronicle:



* Protests rock NDC campaign over donation of vehicles by Ahwoi brothers



*We have performed better in education – NPP



Ghanaian Times:



* Teacher licensure exam non-negotiable. It's to protect teaching profession - Education Minister.

*1.2m students benefiting