Today at the news stands

Tue, 13 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Daily Statesman:

*Ghana not engaged in Money Laundering - EU demolishes NDC vile propaganda

*NPP showcases superior education sector record.

The Business Analyst:

*Investors protest cap on refunds under management

* Ghana faces 12% youth employment - 50% youth underemployment

The Ghanaian Publisher:

* Ursula organizes free Breast screening for Market women.

*NDC double track promise deceitful – NPP

Daily Graphic:

* Bui landowners near compensation -$10m approved for payment.

* Security agencies urged to ensure peace.

The New Crusading Guide:

* NPP shreds NDC over double track free shs - says promise to abolish 'double track' unrealistic, shameless.

* Tension brews at Kwabenya - Police blamed for violence.

The Chronicle:

* Protests rock NDC campaign over donation of vehicles by Ahwoi brothers

*We have performed better in education – NPP

Ghanaian Times:

* Teacher licensure exam non-negotiable. It's to protect teaching profession - Education Minister.

*1.2m students benefiting

