Today at the news stands

The Informer:
* Find MP killers - Akufo-Addo charges IGP.
* Free SHS Policy Life-saver – Bawumia
The Custodian:
* Commit to Peaceful polls - Akufo-Addo tells Political parties.
* Bawumia mocks Mahama - Presidency not Remedial classes to correct mistakes.
Daily Graphic:
* Daily Graphic welcomes Guest Editor Dr Kaufmann today.
* We have initiated 1,011 SHS projects since 2017 - Education Minister.
Daily Analyst:
* Relief for 2020 Pensioners - Government to absorb shortfall in Pension benefits.
*1MP, 1 Body Guard, As MPs get Police protection - Ambrose Derry.
The Chornicle:
* We will pay 'past credit' for public sector workers - President
* NPP MP 'loses' seat in Parliament for going independent.
The New Publisher:
* Woyome 'begs' for Houses! Offers $15.5 million Land in exchange
* 200 Armed cops for MPs - Government provides security after MP Murder.
Daily Guide:
* NPP sacks MP - writes to Speaker
* President opens refurbished TUC Hall.
