Today at the news stands

Wed, 14 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Informer:

* Find MP killers - Akufo-Addo charges IGP.

* Free SHS Policy Life-saver – Bawumia

The Custodian:

* Commit to Peaceful polls - Akufo-Addo tells Political parties.

* Bawumia mocks Mahama - Presidency not Remedial classes to correct mistakes.

Daily Graphic:

* Daily Graphic welcomes Guest Editor Dr Kaufmann today.

* We have initiated 1,011 SHS projects since 2017 - Education Minister.

Daily Analyst:

* Relief for 2020 Pensioners - Government to absorb shortfall in Pension benefits.

*1MP, 1 Body Guard, As MPs get Police protection - Ambrose Derry.

The Chornicle:

* We will pay 'past credit' for public sector workers - President

* NPP MP 'loses' seat in Parliament for going independent.

The New Publisher:

* Woyome 'begs' for Houses! Offers $15.5 million Land in exchange

* 200 Armed cops for MPs - Government provides security after MP Murder.

Daily Guide:

* NPP sacks MP - writes to Speaker

* President opens refurbished TUC Hall.

