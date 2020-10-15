Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The New Crusading Guide:



* 2020 Elections: NDC plans to reject results



* Bagre Dam cause of flood in Accra - NADMO Boss.



The Daily Statesman:



* 2020 NSMQ winners present trophy to Akufo-Addo

* NDC evil plot uncovered - as Ghana's main opposition party prepares grounds to reject Dec 7 polls



Business Finder:



* Banking reforms win BoG global prize - as it receives world Central Bank of the year award.



* September inflation drops to 10.4%



Daily Heritage:

* Government's actions swallowing our money.



* Go to high court for bail - Judge to lawyers



Daily Guide:



* Government rakes GH¢13.58m From Woyome Mansions



* We will not go dirty. NPP tells NDC.

The Chronicle:



* NDC is sensing ominous defeat says NPP campaign team



* Constitution guarantees us protection – Haruna



Daily Graphic:



* Battle over relevance of Manifestos - three share different views

* No by-election in Mfantseman – Speaker



Ghanaian Times:



* Fomena MPs 's fate hangs in balance as Parliament deals with NPP's letter.



* Veep cuts sod for first ever Kente Museum at Bonwire.