0
Menu
News

Today at the news stands

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Photos (9)

Thu, 15 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The New Crusading Guide:

* 2020 Elections: NDC plans to reject results

* Bagre Dam cause of flood in Accra - NADMO Boss.

The Daily Statesman:

* 2020 NSMQ winners present trophy to Akufo-Addo

* NDC evil plot uncovered - as Ghana's main opposition party prepares grounds to reject Dec 7 polls

Business Finder:

* Banking reforms win BoG global prize - as it receives world Central Bank of the year award.

* September inflation drops to 10.4%

Daily Heritage:

* Government's actions swallowing our money.

* Go to high court for bail - Judge to lawyers

Daily Guide:

* Government rakes GH¢13.58m From Woyome Mansions

* We will not go dirty. NPP tells NDC.

The Chronicle:

* NDC is sensing ominous defeat says NPP campaign team

* Constitution guarantees us protection – Haruna

Daily Graphic:

* Battle over relevance of Manifestos - three share different views

* No by-election in Mfantseman – Speaker

Ghanaian Times:

* Fomena MPs 's fate hangs in balance as Parliament deals with NPP's letter.

* Veep cuts sod for first ever Kente Museum at Bonwire.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.