Today at the news stands

File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines;

Daily Graphic:



* North East floods: Large farmlands submerged; 13,469 displaced



* Fix security challenges - Asantehene tells Police.



Ghanaian Times:



* Tragedy! 6 galamseyers killed in mine pit at Adum Banso

* Ghana has no Cholera case in three years.



B&FT:



* MSMEs contribute only 4% to domestic tax revenue - PEF findings



* Consult locals in the implementation of 1V1D project - PFAG to Gov't.



Daily Post:

* Akufo-Addo's ministers sharing contracts to their children who contribute nothing to NPP - Angry Kennedy Ayapong



* NDC will streamline fishing sector to ensure growth - Mahama



* Akufo-Addo has lost the fight against armed robbery - Mahama



Daily Statesman:



* No more utility fees for tertiary students

* Bagre Dam spillage 'aided' recent Accra floods - NADMO



Chronicle:



* Gruesome murder of Mfantseman MP: Eyewitnesses identify 2 Haatso Fidelity Bank killers



* GH?70m liquidity support not with me - Ato Essien



Daily Post:

* Mahama’s strategy to create one million jobs revealed



* Ghanaians applying for more firearms - Small Arms Commission reveals



Daily Dispatch:



* Supreme Court stops Justice Wuni from hearing Kennedy Agyapong’s case



* I am not behind Gushegu’s MP’s withdrawal from parliamentary race - Hassan Tampuli