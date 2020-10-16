Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines;
Daily Graphic:
* North East floods: Large farmlands submerged; 13,469 displaced
* Fix security challenges - Asantehene tells Police.
Ghanaian Times:
* Tragedy! 6 galamseyers killed in mine pit at Adum Banso
* Ghana has no Cholera case in three years.
B&FT:
* MSMEs contribute only 4% to domestic tax revenue - PEF findings
* Consult locals in the implementation of 1V1D project - PFAG to Gov't.
Daily Post:
* Akufo-Addo's ministers sharing contracts to their children who contribute nothing to NPP - Angry Kennedy Ayapong
* NDC will streamline fishing sector to ensure growth - Mahama
* Akufo-Addo has lost the fight against armed robbery - Mahama
Daily Statesman:
* No more utility fees for tertiary students
* Bagre Dam spillage 'aided' recent Accra floods - NADMO
Chronicle:
* Gruesome murder of Mfantseman MP: Eyewitnesses identify 2 Haatso Fidelity Bank killers
* GH?70m liquidity support not with me - Ato Essien
Daily Post:
* Mahama’s strategy to create one million jobs revealed
* Ghanaians applying for more firearms - Small Arms Commission reveals
Daily Dispatch:
* Supreme Court stops Justice Wuni from hearing Kennedy Agyapong’s case
* I am not behind Gushegu’s MP’s withdrawal from parliamentary race - Hassan Tampuli
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.