News

Today at the news stands

Newspapers Newsstand

Fri, 16 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines;

Daily Graphic:

* North East floods: Large farmlands submerged; 13,469 displaced

* Fix security challenges - Asantehene tells Police.

Ghanaian Times:

* Tragedy! 6 galamseyers killed in mine pit at Adum Banso

* Ghana has no Cholera case in three years.

B&FT:

* MSMEs contribute only 4% to domestic tax revenue - PEF findings

* Consult locals in the implementation of 1V1D project - PFAG to Gov't.

Daily Post:

* Akufo-Addo's ministers sharing contracts to their children who contribute nothing to NPP - Angry Kennedy Ayapong

* NDC will streamline fishing sector to ensure growth - Mahama

* Akufo-Addo has lost the fight against armed robbery - Mahama

Daily Statesman:

* No more utility fees for tertiary students

* Bagre Dam spillage 'aided' recent Accra floods - NADMO

Chronicle:

* Gruesome murder of Mfantseman MP: Eyewitnesses identify 2 Haatso Fidelity Bank killers

* GH?70m liquidity support not with me - Ato Essien

Daily Post:

* Mahama’s strategy to create one million jobs revealed

* Ghanaians applying for more firearms - Small Arms Commission reveals

Daily Dispatch:

* Supreme Court stops Justice Wuni from hearing Kennedy Agyapong’s case

* I am not behind Gushegu’s MP’s withdrawal from parliamentary race - Hassan Tampuli

