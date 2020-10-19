Today at the news stands

Economy Times:



* Job availability rises.



* Ghana's balance of payment records US$ 1.47b deficit.



The New Publisher:



* 4 more NPP 'Big Men' to die! - Man of God prophesies



* KGL receives most outstanding customer award.

The Finder:



* COCOBOD set to inject $200m into local Cocoa processing - Dr Opoku.



* Passport office relocating from October 20-23



The Republic Press:



* Mahama predicts chaos in election 2020.



* Tertiary institutions to go back in 2021 - President announces.

Ghanaian Times:



* President warns against careless attitude - targets zero infections in the country.



* NPP Yapei-Kusawagu PC, 2 others die in car crash.



The Custodian:



* Mahama beats the chaos drums - over 2020 polls



* EC sets date to compile transfer, proxy voters' lists.

The Chronicle:



* Police seize GH¢10k cheque, weapons in hotel rooms,4 suspects arrested.



* Despite redevelopment of Kejetia: Congestion is still a major challenge.



Daily Guide:



* 6 arrested over MP Murder.



* Don't burn Ghana - Otumfuo to Politicians.

Daily Graphic:



* COVID-19 fight yields results - President encourages continuous mask wearing.



* COCOBOD begins data gathering to enhance cocoa sector management.



