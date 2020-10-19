Today at the news stands

0
Mon, 19 Oct 2020

Economy Times:

* Job availability rises.

* Ghana's balance of payment records US$ 1.47b deficit.

The New Publisher:

* 4 more NPP 'Big Men' to die! - Man of God prophesies

* KGL receives most outstanding customer award.

The Finder:

* COCOBOD set to inject $200m into local Cocoa processing - Dr Opoku.

* Passport office relocating from October 20-23

The Republic Press:

* Mahama predicts chaos in election 2020.

* Tertiary institutions to go back in 2021 - President announces.

Ghanaian Times:

* President warns against careless attitude - targets zero infections in the country.

* NPP Yapei-Kusawagu PC, 2 others die in car crash.

The Custodian:

* Mahama beats the chaos drums - over 2020 polls

* EC sets date to compile transfer, proxy voters' lists.

The Chronicle:

* Police seize GH¢10k cheque, weapons in hotel rooms,4 suspects arrested.

* Despite redevelopment of Kejetia: Congestion is still a major challenge.

Daily Guide:

* 6 arrested over MP Murder.

* Don't burn Ghana - Otumfuo to Politicians.

Daily Graphic:

* COVID-19 fight yields results - President encourages continuous mask wearing.

* COCOBOD begins data gathering to enhance cocoa sector management.

