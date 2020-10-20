Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Ghanaian Publisher:



Ghana ranked 3rd Best in Global COVID-19 Management



Nana, Mahama , 10 others cleared to contest Presidential Election.



The Finder:



EC okays twelve, throws out five. - Al 3 women aspirants to be on the ballot paper.

Kyei-Mensah Bonsu cannot be defeated - Minority Leader



The Business Analyst:



China's growth surge boost for Ghana's economy.



New SEC capital requirements face political opposition.



The Chronicle:

Arrested NDC PC confesses issuing cheques to Swedru suspects



EC now clears all hurdles. Nana, Mahama set for round 3.



Daily Guide:



EC boots out 5 candidates,12 Head for Dec 7



NPP MP was target for Murder.

The New Crusading Guide:



Election 2020: EC disqualifies 5 Presidential aspirants.



Ga East MCE honoured as Best MCE for 2019.



