Today at the news stands

Tue, 20 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghanaian Publisher:

Ghana ranked 3rd Best in Global COVID-19 Management

Nana, Mahama , 10 others cleared to contest Presidential Election.

The Finder:

EC okays twelve, throws out five. - Al 3 women aspirants to be on the ballot paper.

Kyei-Mensah Bonsu cannot be defeated - Minority Leader

The Business Analyst:

China's growth surge boost for Ghana's economy.

New SEC capital requirements face political opposition.

The Chronicle:

Arrested NDC PC confesses issuing cheques to Swedru suspects

EC now clears all hurdles. Nana, Mahama set for round 3.

Daily Guide:

EC boots out 5 candidates,12 Head for Dec 7

NPP MP was target for Murder.

The New Crusading Guide:

Election 2020: EC disqualifies 5 Presidential aspirants.

Ga East MCE honoured as Best MCE for 2019.

