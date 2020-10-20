Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The Ghanaian Publisher:
Ghana ranked 3rd Best in Global COVID-19 Management
Nana, Mahama , 10 others cleared to contest Presidential Election.
The Finder:
EC okays twelve, throws out five. - Al 3 women aspirants to be on the ballot paper.
Kyei-Mensah Bonsu cannot be defeated - Minority Leader
The Business Analyst:
China's growth surge boost for Ghana's economy.
New SEC capital requirements face political opposition.
The Chronicle:
Arrested NDC PC confesses issuing cheques to Swedru suspects
EC now clears all hurdles. Nana, Mahama set for round 3.
Daily Guide:
EC boots out 5 candidates,12 Head for Dec 7
NPP MP was target for Murder.
The New Crusading Guide:
Election 2020: EC disqualifies 5 Presidential aspirants.
Ga East MCE honoured as Best MCE for 2019.
