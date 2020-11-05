Today at the news stands

Business Finder:



*COCOBOD pushes for increase in coffee production



*Ghana's recovery will boost debt management - World Bank.



The Business Analyst:



*NBSSI converted to Agency

* Short term interest rates fall, long term rates rise.



The Ghanaian Publisher:



* Judge us on what we have done - Bawumia to Oti Region



* We have 6,178 flash points, says National Election Security taskforce



Ghanaian Times:

* KNUST best in Ghana, 12th in Africa.



* North East Region benefits from waste treatment facility.



The Chronicle:



* We are ready for Election 2020 - Police



* Yaa Asantewaa Rural Bank releases Financial Statement.

Daily Graphic:



* Election 2020: Who wins Central?



* Government spends $40m to complete 6 district hospitals.



Daily Guide:



* North East Waste plant starts.

* 62,794 security personnel for Election.