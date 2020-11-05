Today at the news stands

0
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Thu, 5 Nov 2020

Business Finder:

*COCOBOD pushes for increase in coffee production

*Ghana's recovery will boost debt management - World Bank.

The Business Analyst:

*NBSSI converted to Agency

* Short term interest rates fall, long term rates rise.

The Ghanaian Publisher:

* Judge us on what we have done - Bawumia to Oti Region

* We have 6,178 flash points, says National Election Security taskforce

Ghanaian Times:

* KNUST best in Ghana, 12th in Africa.

* North East Region benefits from waste treatment facility.

The Chronicle:

* We are ready for Election 2020 - Police

* Yaa Asantewaa Rural Bank releases Financial Statement.

Daily Graphic:

* Election 2020: Who wins Central?

* Government spends $40m to complete 6 district hospitals.

Daily Guide:

* North East Waste plant starts.

* 62,794 security personnel for Election.

