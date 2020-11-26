Today at the news stands

0
Thu, 26 Nov 2020

New Crusading Guide:

* Ghana's oil production increase in 2021 will boost oil revenue - Paul Twum Barimah

* Akufo-Addo fires Mahama

B&FT:

* Rising power transmission losses cost over US$150m in 10 years

* GRA meets revised 2020 revenue target

Business Finder:

* NDC's manifesto promises to cost Gh¢119.7bn

* FDA builds capacity of 56 small-scale businesses

