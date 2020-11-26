Today at the news stands

Thu, 26 Nov 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
New Crusading Guide:
* Ghana's oil production increase in 2021 will boost oil revenue - Paul Twum Barimah
* Akufo-Addo fires Mahama
B&FT:
* Rising power transmission losses cost over US$150m in 10 years
* GRA meets revised 2020 revenue target
Business Finder:
* NDC's manifesto promises to cost Gh¢119.7bn
* FDA builds capacity of 56 small-scale businesses
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.