Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

New Crusading Guide:

* Ghana's oil production increase in 2021 will boost oil revenue - Paul Twum Barimah



* Akufo-Addo fires Mahama



B&FT:



* Rising power transmission losses cost over US$150m in 10 years

* GRA meets revised 2020 revenue target



Business Finder:



* NDC's manifesto promises to cost Gh¢119.7bn



* FDA builds capacity of 56 small-scale businesses