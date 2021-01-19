0
Menu
News

Today at the news stands

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Photos (6)

Tue, 19 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Daily Statesman:

* Mahama faces Supreme court today. As pre-trial of 2020 election petition starts.

* Let's be each other's keeper - Bawumia appeals.

Ghanaian Times:

* Non-compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols: GPRTU descends on drivers.

* Police strategise to enforce mandatory wearing of nose masks

The Chronicle:

* Ampaw, Tsatsu to exhibit legal prowess - As Nana, Mahama election battle begins today

* Two labs give conflicting COVID-19 reports

Daily Guide:

* Speaker cautions would-be MP Minsters

* Covid kills security CAPO, Pratt, others

Daily Graphic:

* Private varsities Dave bleak future. Patronage of institutions declining

* Pupils, students return to school after 10 months

The Finder:

* Election petition hearing resumes today.

* Uneasy calm as schools reopen.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com