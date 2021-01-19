Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Daily Statesman:



* Mahama faces Supreme court today. As pre-trial of 2020 election petition starts.



* Let's be each other's keeper - Bawumia appeals.



Ghanaian Times:



* Non-compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols: GPRTU descends on drivers.

* Police strategise to enforce mandatory wearing of nose masks



The Chronicle:



* Ampaw, Tsatsu to exhibit legal prowess - As Nana, Mahama election battle begins today



* Two labs give conflicting COVID-19 reports



Daily Guide:

* Speaker cautions would-be MP Minsters



* Covid kills security CAPO, Pratt, others



Daily Graphic:



* Private varsities Dave bleak future. Patronage of institutions declining



* Pupils, students return to school after 10 months

The Finder:



* Election petition hearing resumes today.



* Uneasy calm as schools reopen.