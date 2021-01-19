Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The Daily Statesman:
* Mahama faces Supreme court today. As pre-trial of 2020 election petition starts.
* Let's be each other's keeper - Bawumia appeals.
Ghanaian Times:
* Non-compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols: GPRTU descends on drivers.
* Police strategise to enforce mandatory wearing of nose masks
The Chronicle:
* Ampaw, Tsatsu to exhibit legal prowess - As Nana, Mahama election battle begins today
* Two labs give conflicting COVID-19 reports
Daily Guide:
* Speaker cautions would-be MP Minsters
* Covid kills security CAPO, Pratt, others
Daily Graphic:
* Private varsities Dave bleak future. Patronage of institutions declining
* Pupils, students return to school after 10 months
The Finder:
* Election petition hearing resumes today.
* Uneasy calm as schools reopen.