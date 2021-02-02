Today at the news stands

File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines:

Chronicle:



- IGP awaits CID reports on death of two personnel



- ‘ We saw a reflection of Jean Mensa in our eyes



Daily Graphic:



- Election petition: I never implied Mahama won - Asiedu Nketia

- Ban on social gathering: Affected industry players count cost



Insight:



- Na Lie! Mortuary workers accuse government of under-reporting #COVID19 death



- GMA wants selective enforcement of coronavirus protocols ended



Daily Guide:

- I didn’t bring figures - Asiedu Nketia tells judges



- I know 2 victims - Takoradi ‘kidnapper’



New Crusading Guide:



- FDA Ghana approves first herbal medicine for clinical trial on #COVID19 treatment



- BOG maintains policy rate at 14.5%