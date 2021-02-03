0
Menu
News

Today at the news stands

Newspapers Newsstand File photo - Newspapers

Wed, 3 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines for today;

Ghanaian Observer

Full moon symbol 2020 Election Petition: Mahama’s second witness quizzed

- Akufo Addo names 11 Council of State members #MorningStarr

Daily Post:

- Election Petition: You are harassing my witness - Tsatsu tells Justices of Supreme Court

- ‘Care’ Ghana petitions parliament over nomination of Hawa Koomson

Informer:

- Approval of herbal medicine for #COVID19 clinical trial...Traditional herbalists expose FDA - says they were not consulted

- Reject Hawa Koomson - Group tells parliament

Chronicle:

- Tsatsu flares up in court - You are harassing my witness, my lord

- I didn’t speak personally with EC Boss, Kpessa-Whyte admits

Ghanaian_Times

- We were deceived to leave National Collation Center

- GHS worried over #COVID19 surge at workplace

Daily Graphic

- New #COVID19 variant can escalate - GHS warns against disregard for safety protocols

- President has not banned marriages -Oppong Nkrumah

Source: www.ghanaweb.com