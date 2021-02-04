Today at the news stands

0
Thu, 4 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines;

Daily Crusading Guide:

- Government’s digitalization initiative makes solid case for KGL technology

- Supreme Court throws Mahama’s application out

Chronicle:

- Tsatsu crash lands..another application thrown out

- ‘With the greatest respect My Lord, your questions were irrelevant’

Daily Statesman:

- Mahama suffers another blow

- Government pays GH¢1.2bn to ECG, GCWL to cover #COVID-19 relief package

Daily Dispatch:

- NPP’s 2024 flagbearer race: Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen would need each other - Ephson

- Housing Ministry was denied funding - Atta Kyea

Insight:

- Fuel prices to go up again

- Varsity dons descend on judges

Daily Post:

- EC Boss, Jean Mensa, flees from her pledge

- Supreme Court must revise its decision in dismissing application for original documents- Prof. Azar

Daily Graphic:

- Carnage on our roads: 19 perish in Buipe-Tamale crash

- Graphic man wins GH¢1.42 million lottery

Business Analyst:

- Operational/regulatory frameworks for new development bank emerge

- Ghana companies given ultimatum to provide beneficial ownership information

Daily Guide:

- Supreme Court bounces Mahama document request

- Government releases GHC1.2bn for COVID relief

