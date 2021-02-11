Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines;

Daily Statesman:



- Akufo-Addo remains committed to ‘ Agenda 88’ - Health Minister-designate assures



- To testify or not - Supreme Court rules on respondents’ application today



Chronicle:



- How woman in labour escaped death

- Ghana is stable, no fears - Kan Dapaah



Insight:



- Standards Authority warns public against purchase of fake nose masks



- CSOs urge parliament to reject Ofori-Atta’s nomination



New Crusading Guide:

- Supreme Court decides today on Jean Mensa, Mac Manu’s cross-examination



- NLA sued to the tune of GHC10,000,000



Daily Guide:



- ‘Soldiers invasion of parliament strange’



- 2 cops rob gold dealer $209,172

Ghanaian Times



- Fake lawyer in police grips for recruitment scam



- Supreme Court settles argument for, against cross-examination of EC Chair today



Daily Graphic:



- Databank withdraws from Agyapa deal

- Government orders 355,000 doses of vaccines



- Supreme Court decides today