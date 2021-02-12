0
Menu
News

Today at the news stands

Newspapers Newsstand File photo - Newspapers

Photos (5)

Fri, 12 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stroeis making the headlines;

Daily Graphic

- Jean Mensa won’t testify – Supreme Court rules

- Mahama moves to subpoena EC Chair

- Military to establish bases in 16 regions – Minister-Designate for defence

- All set for Council of State election today

Daily Guide

- Mahama bounced again!, can’t compel EC Boss to testify

- “We’re using IT to fight crime

- Truck crushes 5 cars at Nsawam

- Nungua Traditional Council starts office complex

- I didn’t order soldiers to Parliament

The Daily Statesman

- You can’t force Jean, Mac to testify

- Military Bases for all 16 regions – Defence Minister-Designate

- Rebecca Foundation donates to Komfo Ankye Teaching Hospital

B&FT

- Banks borrowed Gh¢2.57bn from BoG in pandemic year

- Work begins on construction of Nungua Traditional Council

- Oti Region Covid-19 offenders escape prosecution due to absence of court

- Taskforce constituted to monitor compliance of protocols

Source: www.ghanaweb.com