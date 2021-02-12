Today at the news stands

Stroeis making the headlines;
Daily Graphic
- Jean Mensa won’t testify – Supreme Court rules
- Mahama moves to subpoena EC Chair
- Military to establish bases in 16 regions – Minister-Designate for defence
- All set for Council of State election today
Daily Guide
- Mahama bounced again!, can’t compel EC Boss to testify
- “We’re using IT to fight crime
- Truck crushes 5 cars at Nsawam
- Nungua Traditional Council starts office complex
- I didn’t order soldiers to Parliament
The Daily Statesman
- You can’t force Jean, Mac to testify
- Military Bases for all 16 regions – Defence Minister-Designate
- Rebecca Foundation donates to Komfo Ankye Teaching Hospital
B&FT
- Banks borrowed Gh¢2.57bn from BoG in pandemic year
- Work begins on construction of Nungua Traditional Council
- Oti Region Covid-19 offenders escape prosecution due to absence of court
- Taskforce constituted to monitor compliance of protocols