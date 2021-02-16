Today at the news stands

File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines today;

Daily Graphic



Faded markings pose threat to road users



Independence celebration suspended



Daily Guide



Mahama vs Jean Mensa: Judges decide today

Ofori-Atta lands in US for check-up



The Daily Statesman



Ken in good spirit – Aide dispels wild rumours of death, says medical bills not on gov’t



President Akufo-Addo attends G5 Sahel Summit in Chad



Ghanaian Times

Jean Mensa as adverse witness: SC rules on motion today



4 died in Adenta-Dodowa road crash



The Chronicle



Subpoena can’t be used to disguise application for discovery of document – Akoto Ampaw



I thought Collins Dauda connived with Ashaiman MP to push me – Ursula

The Finder



2,589 die in road crashes



COCOBOD to recruit 50,000 people for cocoa rehabilitation- Mr Aidoo



Business and Financial Times



Large quantities of vaccines can only arrive next year – EIU

FDA extends on-going registration of imported products to February ending