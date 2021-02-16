Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines today;
Daily Graphic
Faded markings pose threat to road users
Independence celebration suspended
Daily Guide
Mahama vs Jean Mensa: Judges decide today
Ofori-Atta lands in US for check-up
The Daily Statesman
Ken in good spirit – Aide dispels wild rumours of death, says medical bills not on gov’t
President Akufo-Addo attends G5 Sahel Summit in Chad
Ghanaian Times
Jean Mensa as adverse witness: SC rules on motion today
4 died in Adenta-Dodowa road crash
The Chronicle
Subpoena can’t be used to disguise application for discovery of document – Akoto Ampaw
I thought Collins Dauda connived with Ashaiman MP to push me – Ursula
The Finder
2,589 die in road crashes
COCOBOD to recruit 50,000 people for cocoa rehabilitation- Mr Aidoo
Business and Financial Times
Large quantities of vaccines can only arrive next year – EIU
FDA extends on-going registration of imported products to February ending