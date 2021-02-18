Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines;
Daily Guide:
- I need Jean Mensa to make my case - Mahama
- Ghana Health Service issues Ebola health alert
New Crusading Guide:
- In the matter of the $134 million judgement debt; Agyarko fires back..says it was cabinet decision
- Akufo-Addo creates 3 million jobs - Employment Minister-designate
Insight:
- GMA worried!...blames rising #COVID19 deaths on lack of beds, ICUs, others
Red circle Ex-Energy Minister parries blame over $134 million judgment debt
Daily Post:
- Director-General at Ghana Health Service playing politics with coronavirus - Omane Boamah
- Election Petition: There’s no way NDC will get justice in court - Prof. Zubairu
Daily Statesman
- GES release SHS placement on Sunday
- Sekondi-Takoradi residents shun assembly workers over COVID-19