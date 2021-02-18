0
Today at the news stands

Thu, 18 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines;

Daily Guide:

- I need Jean Mensa to make my case - Mahama

- Ghana Health Service issues Ebola health alert

New Crusading Guide:

- In the matter of the $134 million judgement debt; Agyarko fires back..says it was cabinet decision

- Akufo-Addo creates 3 million jobs - Employment Minister-designate

Insight:

- GMA worried!...blames rising #COVID19 deaths on lack of beds, ICUs, others

Red circle Ex-Energy Minister parries blame over $134 million judgment debt

Daily Post:

- Director-General at Ghana Health Service playing politics with coronavirus - Omane Boamah

- Election Petition: There’s no way NDC will get justice in court - Prof. Zubairu

Daily Statesman

- GES release SHS placement on Sunday

- Sekondi-Takoradi residents shun assembly workers over COVID-19

