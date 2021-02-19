Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines;
Daily Graphic
I regret firing warning shots – Hawa Koomson apologises
Mahama fails in third attempt to cross-examine Jean Mensa
The Daily Statesman
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah rallies support for journalist
Mahama ‘shot down’ again – Supreme Court dismisses another review application
The Chronicle
You can’t be satisfied with my answer – Tsatsu tells court
I have buried Rawlings in dignity – Akufo-Addo
The Ghanaian Observer
Akufo-Addo congratulates new WTO boss
Government has not harassed, interfered with work of media – Oppong Nkrumah
The Ghanaian Times
Chaos in Accra city centre as traders capture streets, pavements, disregard covid-19 protocol
EC boss can’t testify – Supreme Court dismisses review motion
Daily Guide
Rawlings family thank Nana
Supreme Court cites Ayine for contempt
B&FT
High initial cost, lack of access to funds remain major hurdles
Hung parliament has reduced burden on public purse
The Finder
You failed to demonstrate miscarriage of justice
Ga-South appeals for Covid-19 isolation centre
New Weekend Crusading Guide
Ghana donates election materials to Niger
Change in recent weather patterns unpredictable – Dr Eric Twum