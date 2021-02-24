Today at the news stands

File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines;

Daily Dispatch:



- NPP’s 2024 flag bearer slot; Akoto joins Alan Kyerematen, Bawumia, Agyapong, Ghartey, Apraku and Agyarko



- Supreme Court’s 8 unanimous decision against Mahama



New Crusading Guide:



- GACL only rented its space to Frontiers - Transport Minister-designate

- Fisherfolk back Hawa Koomson for Fisheries Ministry



Daily Post:



- You have no rights in Ghana - Ayariga to LGBT people



- LGBTQI: Akufo-Addo must state his position and purge himself from ‘ It’s bound to happen’ - Apaak



Insight:

- In the matter of the petition hearing, accept what?



- Jinapor calls for the persecution of persons involved in termination of GCGP deal



Informer:



- War against illegal same-sex intimacy... Inusah Fuseini ‘mad’; Ayariga counters - insists they have no right in Ghana



- 60 health workers ‘share’ #COVID19 - Facility closed down to curb spread

Herald:



- Agric Minister-designate in US$90 million financial loss



- Another stinking visa racketeering deal brewing?



Daily Guide:



- Asiedu Nketia’s testimony pops up

- Galamsey fight yielding results



Daily Graphic:



- Say no to homosexuality..Christian, Muslim clergy declare..teachers, traditional leaders angry



- Council of State takes office