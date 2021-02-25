Today at the news stands

Daily Graphic:



- Galamsey fight hasn’t failed – Minister-designate



- Mahama, EC, Akufo-Addo woo Supreme Court in closing addresses



Daily Guide:



- Cancel 2020 results! Mahama files address

- National security raid LGBT office



The Daily Statesman:



- Covid-19 vaccine deployment starts March 2



- Mahama’s frivolous’ petition confirms my 2020 victory



B&FT:

- Banks must keep to brand promise, not just profits – CIB



- The vaccines are here! March 2 is commencement day, regions get ready



Business Finder:



- Abu Jinapor promises effective regulation of small scale mining



- Agric: Motivate youth – GAWU to increase prospects in that sector