Today at the news stands

Thu, 25 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines;

Daily Graphic:

- Galamsey fight hasn’t failed – Minister-designate

- Mahama, EC, Akufo-Addo woo Supreme Court in closing addresses

Daily Guide:

- Cancel 2020 results! Mahama files address

- National security raid LGBT office

The Daily Statesman:

- Covid-19 vaccine deployment starts March 2

- Mahama’s frivolous’ petition confirms my 2020 victory

B&FT:

- Banks must keep to brand promise, not just profits – CIB

- The vaccines are here! March 2 is commencement day, regions get ready

Business Finder:

- Abu Jinapor promises effective regulation of small scale mining

- Agric: Motivate youth – GAWU to increase prospects in that sector

