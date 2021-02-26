Today at the news stands

File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines;

Daily Graphic



- Government targets $5bn in 2 years – Dr Awal reveals at vetting



- Graphic Courier strikes business deal with Inntercity STC



- I shall sin no more – Dr Ayine assures Supreme Court



Daily Guide



- Mahama’s Petition strange, dismiss it – EC



- President takes first Covid-19 jab Tuesday

- Involve Chiefs in Land resources use – Okyenhene



- Housing authority proposed to reduce deficit



- Government clears ECG debt



The Daily Statesman



- Go and sin no more – Supreme Court forgives Dr Ayine



- Ghana to get $20 million film and music studio



- Involve Chiefs in legislative decisions – Okyenhene advocates

The Finder



- We can earn $5bn annual revenue to make tourism number one contributor to GDP Dr Awal



- Covid-19 vaccine not mark of the beast – SDA Church



- RTI Commission calls for proposal on Legislative Instrument



- BoG launches regulatory and innovation sandbox pilot



- Supreme Court discharges Ayine



- Government undertakes feasibility studies on Integrated Light Rail System

- Sanction diplomatic mission pushing LGBTQI agenda in Ghana – COMOG



The Accra Times



- Nobody can use Bagbin to push a certain agenda – E.T Mensah speaks highly of - an independent thinking Speaker



- Jinapor to rescue Rosewood



- Ghana to introduce electric buses soon – Transport Minister-Designate reveals



Business and Financial Times



- Look to swaps to rescue housing deficit – Kweku Adoboli

- Dr Awal outlines strategies to boost tourism and creative arts industry



- Cyber Security Authority to begin operations in Q2



- Otuo Siriboe re-elected chairman of Council of State