Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Business24



*Ghana has 2bn barrels of oil left to drill



*High liquidity, hunt for safety dampen Treasury yields



*Prez announces Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

Herald



*CDD tells Chief Justice, others to do self-examination



Daily Statesman



*COVID-19 vaccine safe: President urges Ghanaians to ignore conspiracy theories

Finder



*World Bank 'exposes' Alex Mould; denies any role in costly dumsor PPAs



*COVID-19 vaccine does not affect fertility - Dr DaCosta Aboagye



Daily Guide

*Mahama petition frivolous, lazy - Akufo-Addo



*Accept Supreme Court verdict - Peace Council



B&FT



*eTradeHubs portal launched

*Taxing MoMo charges will be double slap for telcos - Tax experts



Ghanaian Times



*Ghana won't legalised same-sex marriage under my Presidency - Nana Addo



*COVID-19 vaccine: President to take first jab tomorrow