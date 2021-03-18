Today at the news stands

0
Daily Graphic:

* Renowned Ghanaian scientist speaks: Vaccines helpful, protocols necessary

* 6 drown in Volta lake

Daily Guide:

* Amend Ex-SSNIT Boss' charges - Supreme Court to AG

* Amewu victory ruling set for March 30

Daily Statesman:

* Akufo-Addo is second-best President ever - World War veteran

* 2021 budget is 'a bottle cry'; let's 'share burden' - Ofori-Atta

New Crusading Guide

* NDC Council of Elders calls for ceasefire over internal wrangling

* NLA commends KGL for positive partnership

Ghanaian Times

* Operation on Tano, Bonsa rivers: Police clamp down on 'galamseyers'

* President Akufo-Addo attends funeral of Ivorian PM

Business Finder:

* Domesticate Economy. To help control deficit and debt accumulation

* Ghana gets GH¢10.6m to manage e-waste

Day Break:

* 40% Tema Fire Tenders out of service

*Agyapa deal is good for Ghana - Razak Opoku

