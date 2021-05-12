0
Today at the news stands

Newspapers Newsstand Newspapers

Wed, 12 May 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

*Low rains imminent; But June, July could see downpours – Meteorological Agency

*Statistical Service deploys 80,000 personnel for census

*Gov’t courts investors for more oil finds

Daily Guide

*Mayhem at Amanase; 4 fetish priests arrested amidst gunshots

*Soldier denies robbery story

*Gov’t gives 20,000 wheelchairs to PWDs

The Daily Statesman

*Ex-UK Commissioner to Ghana jailed; for breach of reporting orders on court proceedings

*Galamsey fight: 28 excavators, 476 chanfangs destroyed

The Custodian

*NPP lifts Kwabena Agyapong’s Suspension; Adopts Osafo-Marfo C’ttee report

*Disregard old video on Bawumia; Owusu Bempah explains

