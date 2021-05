Newspapers

Business24

Gov’t earmarks GH¢1.9bn for asphalt overlays countrywide



GIPC targets one-stop shop for FDI registration



B&FT



Goil bitumen plant to save economy millions in FX



$US6.5bn from oil in 10 years but nothing to show



Daily Guide

MP docked over $2.4m fraud



Goil diversifying operations



Daily Graphic



Road construction: Contractors to bear five-year warranty



Mining firms commit to local procurement