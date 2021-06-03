Today at the news stands

0
Thu, 3 Jun 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are stories making headlines for today;

Daily Graphic

Judgement debt: NDK’s GH₵ 1.3bn claim thrown out

I don’t run Black Star brokerage – Adu-Boahen tells Appointments Committee

Daily Guide

Nduom insurers dodge ‘fraud’ case

Nana celebrates MTN 25 years

The Daily Statesman

Digitalization will benefit all – Akufo-Addo assures

Prosecution of galamsey suspects begins

Business Finder

Government leveraging technology to accelerate economic growth – Akufo-Addo

GCB reduces interest on personal loans amidst other incentives

B&FT

EU warns Ghana against illegal fishing

Rising crude prices, cedi performance could see motorists pay more for fuel

