Today at the news stands

Fri, 4 Jun 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines:

Daily Graphic

6 years after completion: Artisan centre stands idle

9 perish in flooded mining pits at Moabak

Daily Guide

Opuni chases Judge, files for stay

Nana’s brother sues for defamation GH₵ 10m defamation

The Daily Statesman

President eulogises Sir John’s loyalty

$200m project to end Accra floods underway

B&FT

Government’s silence unhealthy foe investor community -ACEP

Policy rate cut may boost government domestic financing -Databank research

The Finder

GH₵ 12.53 minimum wage takes effect today

Transport fares up 13% from Saturday

The Custodian

Let’s empower MMDAs to be resourceful -O.B. Amoah

DI appoints new Executive Director

Republic Press

Ayine in fresh trouble

3 arrested in connection of murder of 12-year-old boy used for rituals

Weekend Today Truth & Enlightenment

Does coup mentality still reign?

Mother-child killed after collapse of building

