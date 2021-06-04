Today at the news stands

File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines:

Daily Graphic



6 years after completion: Artisan centre stands idle



9 perish in flooded mining pits at Moabak



Today's front pages: Friday, June 4, 2021



Daily Guide



Opuni chases Judge, files for stay



Nana’s brother sues for defamation GH₵ 10m defamation

The Daily Statesman



President eulogises Sir John’s loyalty



$200m project to end Accra floods underway



B&FT



Government’s silence unhealthy foe investor community -ACEP

Policy rate cut may boost government domestic financing -Databank research



The Finder



GH₵ 12.53 minimum wage takes effect today



Transport fares up 13% from Saturday



The Custodian

Let’s empower MMDAs to be resourceful -O.B. Amoah



DI appoints new Executive Director



Republic Press



Ayine in fresh trouble



3 arrested in connection of murder of 12-year-old boy used for rituals



Weekend Today Truth & Enlightenment



Does coup mentality still reign?



Mother-child killed after collapse of building



