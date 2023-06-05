Today at the news stands

0
Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Daily Statesman:

Mahama's ‘take or pay’ contracts hurting economy.

Government to pay arrears of school feeding caterers next week.

The Finder:

Mahama's power contracts expensive

ECG commends Special Ice Company for prompt bill payment

Daily Graphic:

New curricula implementation: give us textbook - educational heads cry out to GES.

KNUST ranked 1st in world ranking for quality.

B & FT:

High levels of lead pollution in Ashaiman worrying

Agric Minister preaches vigilance in cocoa framework with Côte d’Ivoire

Daily Guide:

Mahama PPAs ditched economy - World Bank

Ofori-Atta hits Captain Smart with GHS 10m suit

